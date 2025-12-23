Professor accused of murdering pregnant mistress, setting home on fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (Court TV) — A college professor in Wisconsin is accused of murdering his pregnant mistress and setting her home on fire.

Matthew Sierra, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, arson and mistreatment of animals causing death, according to a news release.

Alexis Pickett, 27, and her dog were found dead in a fire at her home on Nov. 13 in La Crosse. A criminal complaint obtained by People says video surveillance footage and cell phone data put Sierra at Pickett’s home during the time of the fire.

An autopsy determined Pickett had been killed before the fire broke out, according to the complaint.

The complaint also says a friend of Pickett told investigators that Sierra was upset about Pickett’s pregnancy and threatened to take full custody of their 2-year-old son if she refused to get an abortion. On the night of the alleged murders, the 2-year-old was staying with Pickett’s friend.

Sierra reportedly admitted to the affair. Investigators also interviewed Sierra’s wife, who knew about the affair and son Sierra and Pickett shared, but denied knowing Pickett was pregnant again.

Sierra was a mechanical design instructor at Western Technical College at the time of the incident and has since been placed on administrative leave, reported WXOW.

Court records indicate Sierra has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 23.