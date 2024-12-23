Prosecutors: Knife, texts link suspect to pregnant woman’s murder

Posted at 11:24 AM, December 23, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SALEM, Mass. (Court TV) — Prosecutors say a knife and hostile texts are part of the evidence they have against a Massachusetts man accused of murdering his brother’s pregnant girlfriend.

Zachary Vozzella appears via video at a court hearing

Zachary Vozzella was denied bond at a hearing on Dec. 17, 2024. (Court TV)

Zachary Vozzella is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the stabbing death of Brianna Welsh, who was found inside of her home on July 31.

Prosecutors detailed some of the evidence against Vozzella at a hearing on Dec. 17 hearing, which includes the presumed murder weapon — a steak knife — that was found with clothing the defendant had been seen wearing in a dumpster. Vozzella’s brother, Brendan Vozzella, had been dating the victim at the time of her murder but was behind bars on charges he had assaulted her earlier that day.

Zachary’s attorneys asked for bail, saying, “Even if he wanted to run, he doesn’t have the resources to run,” noting that his parents could only come up with $5,000. The defense also said that they have not yet received the autopsy report or medical documents and they have “serious concerns about what may have happened in that apartment.” The judge denied the request and ruled Zachary would be held without bail.

In addition to the physical evidence, prosecutors say a series of text messages prove there was ongoing hostility in the relationship between Zachary and Welsh. Both brothers were living with Welsh, but the apartment was hers and the texts reveal that Zachary was concerned about his living situation. Prosecutors say messages he sent in the months preceding the murder included references to wanting to choke her and statements that he’s “going to end up killing her.”

