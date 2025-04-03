Karen Read Murder Retrial: Latest Jury Selection News

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutors say Karen Read ran John O'Keefe over in a jealous rage. The defense alleges a cover-up, insisting Read is being framed to shield the real killers. Plus: All about today's court hearing for the accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer. (4/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?