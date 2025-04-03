Karen Read Murder Retrial: Latest Jury Selection News

Prosecutors say Karen Read ran John O'Keefe over in a jealous rage. The defense alleges a cover-up, insisting Read is being framed to shield the real killers. Plus: All about today's court hearing for the accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer. (4/2/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Linda and Todd Stermer

Fire Investigator Recalls Linda Stermer Explaining Why She Ran to the Van

triple split screen of 3 man: one young preppy guy in a gingham button-down, one bald guy in late middle age with a white goatee, and a middle-aged guy with a moustache

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Judge Rules on Third Party Defense

pretty, middle-aged blonde woman sits for an interview in a room with a lamp, a plant, and a classic-looking blue and white patterned armchair

Karen Read Retrial: What to Expect When Jury Selection Begins Tomorrow

christopher scholtes and daughter

Father Charged With Daughter's Hot Car Death Rejects Plea Deal

Curly-haired young-ish male prosecutor does not look happy.

Prosecution Wants to See Texts Between Karen Read and David Yannetti

Fired up attorney argues in court.

Karen Read Defense Claims To Have Evidence of Third-Party Culprits

Karen Read Juror joins team

Former Karen Read Alternate Juror Reportedly Joining Defense Team

three side by side photos of men

Karen Read's Final Pretrial Hearing Focuses On Third-Party Defense

Turtleboys attorney in double box with video of karen read and turtleboy

Turtleboy's Attorney Finds Ruling Sharing Karen Read Texts 'Troubling'

Turtleboy & Karen Read

Judge: Turtleboy’s Texts Fair Game for Prosecutors In Karen Read Trial

Beverly Cannone in court

Fireworks In Court At Karen Read Motions Hearing

KAREN READ IN COURT

Karen Read's Defense Wants to Delay Start of Retrial

