Prosecutors seek drug treatment records for Tiger Woods

STUART, Fla. (Court TV) — Prosecutors who have charged Tiger Woods with driving under the influence say they are now seeking medical treatment records for the famed golfer as part of their case against him.

Woods, 50, has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence with damage to property or person and refusing to submit to testing after he crashed his SUV while driving on March 27.

Deputies said that Woods crashed his vehicle while he was trying to pass a truck pulling a trailer illegally. Woods’ Land Rover left the roadway and landed on its side; no injuries were reported. While first responders at the scene said that Woods denied drinking any alcohol, he allegedly told deputies, “I took a few” in reference to medications. Woods allegedly said that he had been looking at his phone and changing the radio station when the crash happened.

Judge Darren Steele previously granted a motion from prosecutors seeking to examine Woods’ prescription drug history, including the names of drugs, their dosages and any warnings included with them. Woods’ attorney had initially fought the subpoena, citing privacy concerns; Steele ordered that prosecutors would have access to the information, but that it would remain sealed from public view.

Now, prosecutors have filed an additional motion seeking “medical records resulting from the treatment or hospitalization” of the golfer. The subpoena specifically asks for “any and all reports documenting statements of the patient regarding alcohol or chemical substances use,” “any and all drug screen results,” and the name of the person who performed the testing on the date of the crash at Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.

After his arrest, Woods posted a $1,150 bond and was released without further restrictions. His attorney then filed a motion, which the court authorized, allowing Woods to travel out of the country to receive “comprehensive inpatient treatment.”

This isn’t the first time Woods has crashed a car. In 2023, the golfer was found unconscious after crashing an SUV into a raised median in Southern California. In that case, investigators blamed excessive speed for the crash.

In 2009, Woods was cited for careless driving after running over a fire hydrant and hitting a tree on the morning after Thanksgiving in Florida. In 2017, he was arrested on a DUI charge after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked on the side of a road in Florida.

Woods’ next court date is scheduled for July 7; a court notice indicates his presence is required at the hearing.