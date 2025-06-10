R. Kelly seeks release, cites murder plot by prison officials

CHICAGO (Court TV) — Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is asking a federal judge in Chicago to release him from prison on an emergency basis, claiming he is the target of an elaborate murder plot orchestrated by federal prison officials and fueled by government corruption.

In a 20-page emergency motion filed Tuesday, Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, accuses Bureau of Prisons and Department of Justice officials of soliciting other inmates to kill Kelly in an effort to suppress evidence of alleged constitutional violations committed during his federal prosecutions in New York and Chicago.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 57, is currently serving a 30-year sentence in New York and a concurrent 20-year sentence in Chicago for sex trafficking and abuse of minors. He is housed at FCI Butner in North Carolina.

Kelly’s defense motion makes explosive allegations, including claims that federal officers stole attorney-client communications, used them to coerce key witnesses into testifying against Kelly, and then sought to eliminate Kelly once his legal team began exposing the misconduct.

Attorney Brindley alleges that on April 11, two Aryan Brotherhood gang members—Mikeal Glenn Stine and David Keith Harris—were approached by prison officials and instructed to kill Kelly. One of the inmates, Stine, reportedly confessed the plot to Kelly earlier this year and has signed a sworn declaration admitting the scheme. Stine claims he was promised an escape and freedom in exchange for carrying out the murder due to his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Kelly’s attorneys argue that the singer’s life is in immediate danger and that continued incarceration under these conditions constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. The motion cites violations of Kelly’s First, Sixth, and Eighth Amendment rights and asks the court to place him on home detention while the matter is investigated.

During a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, Brindley detailed the allegations, stating that they have been in contact with inmates who confirmed being approached by officials and asked to kill Kelly.

“These are not idle threats,” Brindley said. “These are real solicitations of murder by individuals inside the very system that is supposed to protect prisoners in federal custody.”

Prosecutors have not yet filed a response to the motion.

Kelly maintains his innocence and is currently pursuing motions to vacate his convictions based on alleged Brady and Giglio violations, including the use of stolen communications to influence trial witnesses.

This story is developing. Court TV will provide updates as new filings emerge.