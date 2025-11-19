Reports: Singer d4vd considered a suspect in teen’s death

Posted at 10:53 AM, November 19, 2025
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Court TV/AP) — D4vd is allegedly considered a suspect in the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a Tesla registered to the singer.

An LAPD source told NBC Los Angeles that d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is considered a suspect and hasn’t been cooperative in the investigation.

d4vd arrives at the Streamy Awards

d4vd arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In September, the Associated Press reported that the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found inside an impounded Tesla that was registered to 20-year-old Burke.

The body was discovered Sept. 8 at a tow lot in Hollywood after someone noticed a stench coming from the Tesla, police said, according to news outlets.

Rivas Hernandez was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time.

D4vd is a Houston-born singer-songwriter who went from recording music in his sister’s closet to becoming one of Gen Z’s most buzzed-about artists.

D4vd broke through in 2022 with the hit “Romantic Homicide,” which went viral on TikTok and peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. He then followed with “Here With Me,” which further cemented his moody, emotional style. Each of those two songs has racked up more than 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

D4vd has since signed with Darkroom and Interscope — home to Billie Eilish — and released his debut EP “Petals to Thorns” and a follow-up, “The Lost Petals,” in 2023. He released his first full-length album, “Withered,” in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

