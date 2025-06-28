‘Rust’ crew settles lawsuit against film producers and Alec Baldwin

Posted at 11:38 PM, June 27, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in the civil lawsuit alleging negligence in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust”, according to court documents released Friday.

The lawsuit was brought by three “Rust” crew members seeking compensation for emotional distress from producers of “Rust,” including Alec Baldwin as co-producer and lead actor.

This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust,"

FILE – This aerial photo shows the movie set of “Rust,” at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. A New Mexico judge is considering whether to dismiss a grand jury indictment against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, at a scheduled court hearing on Friday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The civil suit accused producers of failing to follow industry safety rules — allegations they denied.

Terms of the settlement were not available. Attorneys for “Rust” producers and the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached by phone or email.

Plaintiffs to the lawsuit included Ross Addiego, a front-line crew member who witnessed at close range the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins at close during a rehearsal on October 2021 on a filmset ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

A charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

combo image of woman and man in western wear

(L) Hannah Gutierrez appears in court. (R) Evidence in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez shows Alec Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust.’ (Court TV)

Separately, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and completed an 18-month sentence in May. Prosecutors accused Gutierrez-Reed of unwittingly bringing live ammunition on set and failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Addiego testified at Gutierrez-Reed’s trial and appeared before the grand jury that indicted Baldwin.

The filming of “Rust” was completed in Montana. The Western was released in theaters in May.

