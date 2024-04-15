Hannah Gutierrez receives maximum sentence for ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (Court TV) — Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Hannah Gutierrez to the maximum term of 18 months in prison and designated her conviction a “violent offense.”

A jury convicted Gutierrez on charges of involuntary manslaughter in March, though she was acquitted on charges she tampered with evidence after the accidental shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021. The shooting killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Judge Sommer’s designation of the conviction as a “violent offense” means that Gutierrez’s sentence can only be reduced by 4 days per month, compared to a non-violent offense in which she could have potentially received a deduction of up to 30 days per month.

WATCH: Hannah Gutierrez Says She’s Not a ‘Monster,’ She’s ‘Human’ at Sentencing

In sentencing Gutierrez to the maximum sentence, Judge Sommer found that she had time to check the rounds before loading them into Alec Baldwin’s gun, but did not. The judge referenced Gutierrez’s statements made in jail calls, where she said she, ‘did not have to check all the dummy rounds.”

The judge also noted that she appeared more concerned about herself than her role in causing the death of Halyna Hutchins.

“Hannah is dismissive about someone dying,” said Judge Sommer. “Hannah said, ‘People have accidents, people die.’”

The judge found that giving her probation would be, “giving you a pass that you do not deserve.”

The judge found no remorse in the statement Gutierrez made to the court. She stated, “Her heart aches for the family of Halyna Hutchins.”

“You were sorry, but not sorry for what you did,” chastised the judge. “It was your attorney who had to tell the court that you were sorry.”

Actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the fatal shot, is facing the same charges as Gutierrez and is scheduled to stand trial in July.