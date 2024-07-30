Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s release

Posted at 9:52 AM, July 30, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armorer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

Hannah Gutierrez speaks at her sentencing hearing

Hannah Gutierrez asks the judge for probation at her sentencing hearing on April 15, 2024. (Court TV)

Kari Morrissey wrote in a response brief filed Friday that Hannah Gutierrez‘s motion for release “is premature given that the court has yet to receive completed briefing on the defendant’s motion for new trial, hear arguments on the defendant’s motion and rule on the motion in defendant’s favor.”

Lawyers for Gutierrez have argued her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory.

READ MORE | Hannah Gutierrez wants her case dismissed or a new trial — Here’s why

Gutierrez wants a judge to dismiss her conviction or convene a new trial in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez already has an appeal pending in a higher court on the involuntary manslaughter conviction.

She was convicted by a jury in March in a trial overseen by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who later assigned the maximum 18-month penalty.

Baldwin’s trial ended July 12 when Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case based on misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense.

WATCH | Hannah Gutierrez Says She’s Not a ‘Monster,’ She’s ‘Human’ at Sentencing

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

She was acquitted at trial of allegations she tampered with evidence in the “Rust” investigation.

Related Stories

Should Baldwin Leave Well Enough Alone?

Julie Grant and her panel discuss whether Alec Baldwin should avoid pursuing legal action for withheld evidence in his manslaughter trial. More

Hannah Gutierrez / Halyna Hutchins

Critical Points in Movie Armorer’s Motion to Dismiss Conviction

Hollywood Prop Master Dutch Merrick joins Julie Grant to discuss some key points in Hannah Gutierrez’s motion to dismiss or get a new trial. More

Hannah Gutierrez has filed an expedited motion for a new trial. Her attorney, Jason Bowles, has raised the extreme misconduct of the prosecution during Baldwin's trial and suppression of evidence during Gutierrez's trial.

Hannah Gutierrez’s Attorney Files Expedited Motion for New Trial

Hannah Gutierrez's attorney, Jason Bowles, has filed an expedited motion for a new trial after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. More

