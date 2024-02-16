NM v. Hannah Gutierrez: Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (Court TV) — Jury selection starts Wednesday in the trial of the embattled armorer in charge of weapons of the “Rust” movie set, where Alec Baldwin fatally shot one person and injured another.

Hannah Gutierrez, 25, is facing involuntary manslaughter and tampering charges for inadvertently loading a fully functioning .45 caliber revolver with dummy rounds and at least one live round, then providing the gun to Baldwin during a rehearsal on October 21, 2021.

Baldwin, the lead actor and producer of “Rust,” was pointing the gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the fatal shot was fired. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the accident. Baldwin claims he pulled back the hammer of the gun, but did not pull the trigger.

Six live rounds were ultimately discovered, some in a box of supposed dummy ammunition brought on set by Gutierrez, in the gun belt worn by actor Jensen Ackles and the bandolier worn by Baldwin.

Prosecutors plan to use cell phone data, witness testimony and Gutierrez’s police interview to show how the defendant’s illegal drug and alcohol use contributed to her negligence and recklessness while working on the film set. However, no drug or sobriety tests were conducted in the immediate aftermath of the fatal shooting. A New Mexico district court judge dismissed a request from prosecutors to test her after the fact, calling it “an ambush” against her defense lawyers.

From the beginning, the defense has said Gutierrez is merely a “scapegoat” and someone to blame for a tragic accident. Defense Attorney Jason Bowles has accused prosecutors of assassinating Gutierrez’s character in the media through “rumors and improper comments on her guilt.”

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months probation.

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Jury selection starts Feb. 21 in a Sante Fe courtroom. Gutierrez, who had waved her right to a courtroom preliminary review of evidence charges, faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

