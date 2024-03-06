Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Watch the Verdict

A jury deliberated for over two hours before returning a verdict for Hannah Gutierrez, who's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' (3/6/24)   MORE

Experts weigh in on how Hannah Gutierrez's guilty verdict can affect A-list celebrity Alec Baldwin's trial.

How Will Hannah Gutierrez's Verdict Impact Alec Baldwin's Trial?

A New Mexico jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering a mixed verdict in the case of Hannah Gutierrez.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 10 Recap

Juror Albert Sanchez speaks with reporters after Hannah Gutierrez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Juror Albert Sanchez Speaks After Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial Verdict

Reactions from experts and Hannah Gutierrez's defense as they weigh in on the verdict in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Defense Reacts to Verdict

A jury deliberated for over two hours before returning a verdict for Hannah Gutierrez.

Judge presides over courtroom

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Jury Asks Question

Prosecutor speaks in court

Prosecutor Asks Jurors to 'Bring Some Justice to Halyna Hutchins'

Hannah Gutierrez sits in court

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor holds up evidence during closing arguments.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

