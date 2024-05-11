Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

Brian and Nicole Albert take the stand. Two competing theories are addressed: The first is the prosecution theory - that John O'Keefe is murdered outside by Karen Read, the second is the defense theory - that he was killed inside the house. (5/10/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

TikTok star, Ali Abulaban, is accused of killing his wife, Ana Abulaban, and friend Ray Barron, in a jealous rage. Ali is charged with two counts of murder in their shooting deaths.

TikTok Star Accused of Killing Estranged Wife and Friend

Chad Daybell's in-laws took the stand for the prosecution today, including his brother-in-law, Jason Gwilliam, and his sister-in-law Samantha Gwilliam. Samantha became emotional when speaking about finding out two children were buried in Daybell's pet cemetery.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 21 Recap

Bodycam footage released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department shows Active Deputy Airman, Roger Fortson, being shot and killed by a Florida deputy who went to the wrong apartment.

Active Deputy Airman, Roger Fortson, Shot and Killed by Florida Deputy

Brian and Nicole Albert take the stand. Court TV discusses two competing theories: The first is the prosecution theory - that he's murdered outside, on the lawn by Karen Read, the second being the defense theory - that he was ambushed inside the house.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

Brian Albert testifies in court

Brian Albert: 'John O'Keefe and Karen Read Never Entered My House'

Tammy Daybell's sister testifies.

Tammy Daybell's Sister Recalls Their Plans to 'Be Old Ladies Together'

Nicole Albert testifies in court

Karen Read Defense Questions Nicole Albert on Dog, Cell Phone Records

Nicole Albert testifies in court

Nicole Albert Recalls Waking Up to Find John O'Keefe's Body on Lawn

Turtleboy's attorney addresses the court

'Some Funny Business Going On Here': Turtleboy's Attorney Addresses Court

Bodycam footage shows Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow being served legal documents by Kauai Police Officers to provide information about the whereabouts of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 20 Recap

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's neighbors take the stand. Were Christopher and Julie Albert and O'Keefe friends or were they feuding neighbors?

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Chrystul Kizer pled guilty to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement. Kizer, 23, was a teenager at the time she was accused of shooting Randall Volar, who Kizer claims sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls.

Chrystul Kizer Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Reckless Homicide

MORE VIDEOS