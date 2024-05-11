Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brian and Nicole Albert take the stand. Two competing theories are addressed: The first is the prosecution theory - that John O'Keefe is murdered outside by Karen Read, the second is the defense theory - that he was killed inside the house. (5/10/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?