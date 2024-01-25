Alec Baldwin responds to new charges demanding speedy trial

Posted at 10:30 AM, January 25, 2024
Alec Baldwin has filed his first official response to the new involuntary manslaughter charges that were filed against him related to the fatal 2021 movie set shooting, according to documents obtained by Court TV.

The lead actor and a co-producer on “Rust,” Baldwin pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsal outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

FILE – In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator has determined that the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Baldwin last year was an accident. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

According to new legal documents filed by Baldwin’s attorneys on January 24,  he is demanding a speedy trial in part to “minimize public vilification and suspicion,” and to “avoid the hazards of proving innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.”

A new analysis of the gun opened the way for prosecutors to reboot the case, after dismissing an involuntary manslaughter charge last year. A new one-page indictment delivered by the grand jury alleged Baldwin caused Hutchins’ death — either by negligence or “total disregard or indifference” for safety.

Defense attorneys for Baldwin indicate they’ll fight the charge, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 18 months.

Baldwin’s latest court filing demands the District Attorney produce the following discoverable material no later than ten days after Baldwin is arraigned, including:

  • Any statement made by Mr. Baldwin, or the codefendant, that the State has or knows about
  • Any books, papers, documents, photographs, and tangible evidence
  • Any results or reports of mental examinations, scientific tests, experiments and polygraphs conducted on witnesses
  • A written list of all the names and addresses of witnesses
  • Any material evidence favorable to the defendant which the state is required to produce under due process
  • Disclosure of all agreements between any witnesses who may testify against Baldwin
Hannah Gutierrez-Teed speaks to the camera

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. (Court TV)

Baldwin’s co-defendant, “Rust” set armoror Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has a motion hearing on Jan. 25 ahead of her Feb. 21 trial. The Arizona-based armorer who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set had previously waived her right to a courtroom review of evidence on charges of involuntary manslaughter and waived her right to a review of charges by a grand jury. Court TV will be providing live coverage of her trial.

“Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to unsafe handling of a firearm last March and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the shooting investigation.

As for Baldwin, the next step is his formal arraignment on Feb. 1, in which he could enter a plea with or without an in-court virtual appearance, officially setting into motion his legal right to speedy trial preparation.

