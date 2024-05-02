Julie Grant: Six-Year-Old Corey Micciolo Deserved Better!

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie says what happened to Corey is appalling, inexcusable, and inhumane — and that the video of his dad forcing him to run on a treadmill is disgusting, degrading, and clear child abuse. And, true crime trends in a full episode. (5/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?