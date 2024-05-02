Julie Grant: Six-Year-Old Corey Micciolo Deserved Better!

Julie says what happened to Corey is appalling, inexcusable, and inhumane — and that the video of his dad forcing him to run on a treadmill is disgusting, degrading, and clear child abuse. And, true crime trends in a full episode. (5/2/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Dr. Ye Kyaw Aung took the stand and talked about the bruises, which were in various stages, all over the Corey Micciolo's body and one of the investigators in the case, Sgt. Matthew Scutti, testified to the autopsy performed on Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

surveillance video shows Chris Gregor holding his son in the hospital

Video Shows Christopher Gregor Bringing His Son to Hospital

photo of apartment interior

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Sees Photos of Gregor's Home

The trial of Christopher Gregor, who's charged in the death of 6-year-old Corey Micciolo, continues. Pediatrician Dr. Nancy Deacon details the bruises on Corey's body and Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, is cross examined.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

witness testifies to injuries

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Pediatrician Details Corey's Injuries

Corey Micciolo's mother, Breanna Micciolo, takes the stand.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

surveillance video shows inside of a gym with boy on treadmill

Video Shows Father Forcing Child to Run on Treadmill

Katrina Baur in court via Zoom.

3-Year-Old Elijah Vue's Mother Wants a Bond Reduction

defense attorney Mario Gallucci delivers opening statements

Gregor Defense: Child's Injuries Were From 'Lifesaving Techniques'

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in court

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

toni mcclure appears in court

Prosecutor Seeking Life in Prison for Mother of Kinsleigh Welty

Christopher Gregor allegedly forced his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, to run on a treadmill because he believed the boy was “too fat” The child later died of injuries believed to be sustained from chronic abuse.

Man Accused of Abusing Son to Death

MORE VIDEOS