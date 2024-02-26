Crew Member Testifies About Accidental Discharges on 'Rust' Movie Set

Dolly grip operator Ross Addiego recalled multiple accidental discharges on the set of 'Rust' and described Hannah Guttierez as less serious and professional than other armorers he had worked with. (2/26/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Jesse Milton Alvarez's apparent obsession with ex-girlfriend Amy Gembara led to him killing her fiancé.

Jesse Alvarez's Apparent Obsession with Ex-Girlfriend Led to Killing

The question of who really was in charge of the safety measures on the set of 'Rust.'

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 3 Recap

The mugshot of Jose Antonio Ibarra, who's accused of killing Laken Hope Riley, was released.

Mugshot of Laken Hope Riley's Accused Killer Released

Amy Gembara, takes the stand in the Lover Stalker Murder Trial.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Amy Gembara Takes the Stand

A man in a red shirt testifies in court

Crew Member Testifies About Accidental Discharges on 'Rust' Movie Set

still from bodyworn camera video shows a man being arrested.

Video Shows Police Arrest NY Murder Suspect in AZ

An April trial date has been set for Karen Read.

Karen Read Trial Date Set for April

Splitscreen of Courtney Clenney and her attorney.

Courtney Clenney's Lawyers Talk to Court TV, Outline Motion to Dismiss

Julie in front of a monitor displaying rounds of ammunition from the

Julie Grant: Appallingly Sloppy Set Could Lead to 2 Guilty Verdicts

Prosecutors revealed details in the Karen Read murder case, including what they described as a 'romantic entanglement' with a friend.

New Documents: Romantic Entanglement in Karen Read Case

The prosecution is trying to paint Hannah Gutierrez as a careless armorer.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 2 Recap

Jeff Clark announces the identity of the man sought in the death of Laken Hope Riley.

Man Suspected in Death of Nursing Student Laken Hope Riley Identified

MORE VIDEOS