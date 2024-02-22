NM v. Hannah Gutierrez: Prosecution Opening Statements

In opening statements, Prosecutor Jason Lewis said armorer Hannah Gutierrez was unprofessional and failed to follow safety protocols, which led to Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (2/22/24)    MORE

Bodycam footage shows Hannah Gutierrez crying and having a panic attack.

Hannah Gutierrez Shown Having Panic Attack in Bodycam Footage

Hannah Gutierrez in court ahead of defense opening statements

NM v. Hannah Gutierrez: Defense Opening Statements

Hannah Gutierrez listens to opening statements by the prosecution

NM v. Hannah Gutierrez: Prosecution Opening Statements

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Thursday morning in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez.

Jury Seated in Case Against 'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez

Jury Selection Begins in NM v. Gutierrez: Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial

Jury selection for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez begins tomorrow.

'Rust' Shooting: Jury Selection for Hannah Gutierrez Begins Tomorrow

typed document with highlighting

Documents Allege Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Brought Live Ammunition to Set

