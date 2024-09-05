Hannah Gutierrez reaches plea deal on gun charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (Court TV) — Hannah Gutierrez, serving time for involuntary manslaughter for the shooting on the set of the movie Rust, has reached a plea deal on separate charges to avoid further jail time.

Gutierrez was indicted in November 2023 on a single charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment, which is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Days before a scheduled hearing in the case, a new filing revealed that both sides had reached a plea agreement.

The agreement, reviewed by Court TV, has Gutierrez pleading guilty to the charge. Under the agreement, she will be sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation that can be transferred to Arizona, where she has family. Her sentence will be deferred following the successful completion of probation; but if she violates the probation she will be subject to one year of parole.

There are some special conditions outlined as part of her plea agreement, including that she cannot possess firearms or ammunition or live in a home where they are present, she cannot consume alcohol or drugs and will be subject to random tests, and she must enter and successfully complete any treatment or counseling deemed necessary by her probation officer.

Gutierrez is still fighting her conviction and sentence for involuntary manslaughter and has argued that her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share exculpatory evidence.

No date has been set for Gutierrez’s plea hearing.