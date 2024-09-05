Hannah Gutierrez reaches plea deal on gun charges

Posted at 12:07 PM, September 5, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SANTA FE, N.M. (Court TV) — Hannah Gutierrez, serving time for involuntary manslaughter for the shooting on the set of the movie Rust, has reached a plea deal on separate charges to avoid further jail time.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie "Rust", listens to closing arguments.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie “Rust”, listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. (Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Gutierrez was indicted in November 2023 on a single charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment, which is punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Days before a scheduled hearing in the case, a new filing revealed that both sides had reached a plea agreement.

The agreement, reviewed by Court TV, has Gutierrez pleading guilty to the charge. Under the agreement, she will be sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation that can be transferred to Arizona, where she has family. Her sentence will be deferred following the successful completion of probation; but if she violates the probation she will be subject to one year of parole.

WATCH | Hannah Gutierrez Says She’s Not a ‘Monster,’ She’s ‘Human’ at Sentencing

There are some special conditions outlined as part of her plea agreement, including that she cannot possess firearms or ammunition or live in a home where they are present, she cannot consume alcohol or drugs and will be subject to random tests, and she must enter and successfully complete any treatment or counseling deemed necessary by her probation officer.

Gutierrez is still fighting her conviction and sentence for involuntary manslaughter and has argued that her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share exculpatory evidence.

No date has been set for Gutierrez’s plea hearing.

More In:

Related Stories

hannah gutierrez appears in court

Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s release

Special prosecutor Karis Morrissey said in a new filing that Hannah Gutierrez's motion for release is premature. More

Hannah Gutierrez / Halyna Hutchins

Critical Points in Movie Armorer’s Motion to Dismiss Conviction

Hollywood Prop Master Dutch Merrick joins Julie Grant to discuss some key points in Hannah Gutierrez’s motion to dismiss or get a new trial. More

Hannah Gutierrez has filed an expedited motion for a new trial. Her attorney, Jason Bowles, has raised the extreme misconduct of the prosecution during Baldwin's trial and suppression of evidence during Gutierrez's trial.

Hannah Gutierrez’s Attorney Files Expedited Motion for New Trial

Hannah Gutierrez's attorney, Jason Bowles, has filed an expedited motion for a new trial after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. More

TRENDING

Apalachee High School memorial
Deobra Redden enters court
Ann Trexler

LATEST NEWS

Colin Gray
Hannah Gutierrez sits in court
woman smiles

SCRIPPS NEWS