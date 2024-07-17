Hannah Gutierrez wants her case dismissed or a new trial – Here’s why

Posted at 10:44 AM, July 17, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie armorer has asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter conviction or convene a new trial in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, alleging suppression of evidence and misconduct by the prosecution.

In a court filing Tuesday, defense counsel for armorer Hannah Gutierrez argued her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory.

split screen of hannah gutierrez and alec baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez was expected to be transported to the Santa Fe courthouse on Friday. (Court TV)

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer last week brought Baldwin’s trial to a sudden and stunning end based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

“This court stated on July 12 that the integrity of the judicial system demanded that the court dismiss Mr. Baldwin’s case with prejudice,” said defense attorney Jason Bowles in the new court filing. “How can it be any different with Ms. Gutierrez-Reed’s case, with this proven litany of serious discovery abuses?”

Kari Morrissey — the lead prosecutor in both the Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed cases — said her written response would be filed in court next week, declining further comment.

The case-ending evidence at Baldwin’s trial was ammunition that was brought into the sheriff’s office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins’ killing. Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin’s lawyers alleged they “buried” it and filed a motion to dismiss the case.

MORE | Hannah Gutierrez’s Lawyer Details Missing Evidence in New Motion

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury in March in a trial overseen by Judge Marlowe Sommer, who later assigned the maximum 18-month penalty. Gutierrez-Reed already has an appeal pending in a higher court on the involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

WATCH | The Case Against Alec Baldwin

She was acquitted at trial over allegations she tampered with evidence in the “Rust” investigation. She also has pleaded not guilty to a separate felony charge that she allegedly carried a gun into a bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where firearms are prohibited.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

More In:

Related Stories

combo image of two men and a woman in court

Hannah Gutierrez’s Lawyer Details Missing Evidence in New Motion

Jason Bowles, attorney for 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez, says their new motion filed today details missing evidence. More

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez’s Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. More

Alec Baldwin judgment

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Daily Updates

A judge has thrown out Alec Baldwin's case on day three of his involuntary manslaughter trial and charges cannot be filed again. More

TRENDING

Julie Grant/Alec Baldwin/Hannah Gutierrez

LATEST NEWS

side by side photos of Madeline Soto and Stephan Sterns
A jury convicted Hannah Gutierrez of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

SCRIPPS NEWS