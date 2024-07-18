Hannah Gutierrez's Attorney Files Expedited Motion for New Trial

Hannah Gutierrez has filed an expedited motion for a new trial. Her attorney, Jason Bowles, has raised the extreme misconduct of the prosecution during Baldwin's trial and suppression of evidence during Gutierrez's trial. (7/17/24)   MORE

woman testifies

Marcia Thompson Testifies She Was Defending Herself In Husband's Shooting

Rachel Morin's alleged killer, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, will stand trial in October as prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Rachel Morin's Alleged Killer to Stand Trial

Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and on the verge of withdrawing the divorce petition and move to Maryland together up until he was killed.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

Marcia Thompson takes the stand in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial. Thompson, a U.S. Customs officer is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Marcia Thompson Takes the Stand

Defendant in orange prison jumpsuit walks away from podium.

Scare Actor Murder Trial: Brandon Risner Faces Sentencing

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Peterson looks straight at Zoom camera.

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

The jury told the judge that they couldn't reach a decision, which led to an Allen charge. A juror is also going to be replaced in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial.

Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Jury Deadlocked on Verdict

two women in court

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

