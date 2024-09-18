SC v. John Tufton Blauvelt: Military Wife Murder Trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Court TV) — A man is standing trial on charges he murdered his estranged wife before deserting his position with the U.S. Army and running off with his teenage girlfriend.

John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Catherine “Cati” Boyter Blauvelt. Cati, 22, served in the U.S. Army and worked at Pet Smart when she died, according to her obituary. Cati was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2016, after she failed to meet with her friends after work. Her body was found the next day inside an abandoned house in Simpsonville. Investigators said she was stabbed to death.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for John on Nov. 18, 2016, but were unable to find him. Shortly after Cati was found, John allegedly fled the area with his 17-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Thompson. John, who had worked as a recruiter for the U.S. Army in Greenville County, was classified as a deserter. Thompson’s parents reported her missing on Nov. 21, 2016.

The U.S. Marshals joined the search and located Thompson in Oregon on Dec. 12, 2016. The teen said that John had abandoned her and that the two had been homeless while living in Oregon. Thompson was later charged with obstruction, accessory after the fact and neglect in reporting a crime. She is currently awaiting trial.

In 2022, a U.S. Marshals cold and complex case investigative team joined the investigation and was able to locate John, who was living under the name “Ben Klein,” and took him into custody.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to allow them to introduce evidence that there were prior domestic violence incidents in the home, one of which led to a charge that was pending at the time of the victim’s murder. In that case, John was accused of threatening Cati with a gun during an argument over her cell phone.

John faces a minimum sentence of 30 years to life if he is convicted of murder.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 9/17/24