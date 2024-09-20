Military Wife Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutors say John Blauvelt murdered his estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt, and went on the run with his 17-year-old girlfriend. The defense claims investigators had tunnel vision. (9/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?