Verdict Reached in Military Wife Murder Trial

After the jury deliberated for more than four hours John Tufton Blauvelt was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife before deserting his position with the U.S. Army and running off with his teenage girlfriend. (9/20/24) MORE

Verdict Reached in Military Wife Murder Trial

Military Wife Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Testifies

Military Wife Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Brendan Banfield Indicted in Double Homicide

Judge to Interview Benefield Jurors About Potential Misconduct

Verdict Reached in Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Laurie Shaver Denies Knowing Husband Was Buried in Yard

Laurie Shaver's Emotional Testimony: 'I Loved Michael'

'I Shot Him': Isabelle Shaver Tells Jury She Turned Gun on Her Father

