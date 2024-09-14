Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty, Makes Statement Outside Courthouse

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in court. After initially being charged with DWI, the singer got a reduced charge. The jury reaches a verdict in Laurie Shaver's trial where she was accused of killing her husband, Michael Shaver. (9/13/24) MORE

man speaks at press conference

Justin Timberlake Says He Learned From Mistake After Entering Plea

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Expected to Enter Plea in DWI Case

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Will Not Be Reopened

Woman lawyer in green dress

Former 'Rust' Prosecutor Erlinda Johnson Speaks Out

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Pleads No Contest Ahead of Trial

Justin Timberlake sings into a microphone

Justin Timberlake's License Suspended at Court Hearing

photos of 3 men

How Believable is Keefe D's Diddy Accusation?

Justin Timberlake DWI Denial

Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer: He Was Not Intoxicated During Arrest

Should Baldwin Leave Well Enough Alone?

A judge has tentatively rescheduled the retrial of Harvey Weinstein. The Hollywood mogul will go on trial again on rape and sexual assault charges on November 12.

Harvey Weinstein Retrial Tentatively Rescheduled for November

