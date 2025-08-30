Scott Wolf’s wife charged with harassment after posting phone number online

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (Court TV) — Scott Wolf’s wife is facing criminal charges after authorities say she shared the actor’s phone number on her Instagram account, leading to a barrage of unwanted calls and messages.

Kelley Wolf, who formerly appeared on “The Real World,” was charged following an incident on August 26, 2025, when deputies responded to a harassment report at Scott’s home. Scott, known for his roles in TV shows such as “Party of Five” and “The Night Shift,” and Kelley are separated.

While deputies were at the scene at 7:22 p.m., Scott received a call from his wife and answered it on speakerphone in front of the officer. After saying hello multiple times with no response, he hung up the phone. Shortly after the call, Scott “started receiving a barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people.” Some calls showed phone numbers while others displayed names, but all were unknown to him.

Deputies discovered that Kelley had posted on her Instagram account, which has approximately 80,000 followers. The post read, in part: “Let’s let dimples field his own press” and directed “All press inquiries” to Scott’s personal phone number.

Scott said “dimples” was a known reference to him; he received approximately 24 calls and multiple text messages within the first 10 minutes after the post went live.

Deputies then traveled to Kelley’s residence in Peoa. When officers arrived, Kelley Wolf “refused to open the front door” and instead talked to the officer through a window. According to a report reviewed by Court TV, officers stated that she refused to respond to their questions.

Deputies advised her they had probable cause to arrest her for harassment and asked her to come outside. According to the report, officers waited on the porch for over an hour while she changed clothes, as she had been wearing a bathrobe during their conversation through the window.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.