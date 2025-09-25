Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returns to court a week before he faces sentencing

Posted at 8:50 AM, September 25, 2025
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs returns to court Thursday for a hearing that could help decide how long the Grammy-winning producer will stay in prison.

Judge Arun Subramanian plans to listen to arguments from lawyers on points of law that could help him decide a sentence for the Bad Boy Records founder, who was convicted of prostitution-related charges in July.

FILE – Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Combs, 55, will have been jailed for nearly 13 months when he is sentenced Oct. 3.

His lawyers argued in court papers submitted this week that he should be sentenced to no more than 14 months in prison. With credit for good behavior, that would mean he would be released immediately.

Prosecutors have suggested that they believe he should spend at least several more years behind bars, although they haven’t submitted their sentencing recommendations to the judge yet.

The judge has signaled that he, too, is leaning toward a substantial amount of prison time, twice refusing to grant bail since the jury returned its verdict, citing Combs’ history of violence.

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have led to a life sentence, but convicted of arranging interstate travel for people engaged in prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged for paid sexual encounters between male sex workers and his girlfriends, some of whom testified about being beaten, kicked and choked by Combs.

