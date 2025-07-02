Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted of most serious charges, avoids life in prison

Posted at 10:32 AM, July 2, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, left, stands with his defense team, as he watches the jury file out

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, left, stands with his defense team, as he watches the jury file out after Judge Arun Subramanian instructed the jury to continue deliberations in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

MORE | US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

But the verdict cleared him of charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

After they read the verdict, Combs held his hands up in a prayer motion, looking at jury and hugged his defense lawyer Teny Geragos.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

MORE | Exhibits from Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men.

Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

After the verdict was read, Combs continued to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian was weighing whether to grant Combs bail in the wake of the verdict. He adjourned the court while he considers whether to free Combs on bail.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars since his arrest in September. His lawyers argued that the acquittal on the most serious counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should get bail.

More In:

Related Stories

graphic with sean diddy combs and verdict text
play button

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests Release Following Verdict

Immediately following the jury's verdict, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney asked that he be released pending his sentencing.  More

graphic of sean combs and text
play button

Jury Reaches Verdict In Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sex Trafficking Trial

One day after saying it had reached a partial verdict, the jury returned a full verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal sex trafficking trial. More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by feds.

US v. Sean Combs: Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

At the center of the prosecution's case was Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former girlfriend and protege, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura. More

TOP STORIES

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, left, stands with his defense team, as he watches the jury file out
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by feds.