Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted of most serious charges, avoids life in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

But the verdict cleared him of charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

After they read the verdict, Combs held his hands up in a prayer motion, looking at jury and hugged his defense lawyer Teny Geragos.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men.

Combs and his defense team argued that the women were willing participants and that none of his violence justified the severity of the charges.

After the verdict was read, Combs continued to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian was weighing whether to grant Combs bail in the wake of the verdict. He adjourned the court while he considers whether to free Combs on bail.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars since his arrest in September. His lawyers argued that the acquittal on the most serious counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should get bail.