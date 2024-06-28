Mother of missing Georgia firefighter ‘terrified’ for her son’s safety

The mother of 24-year-old missing Georgia firefighter Chandler Kuhbander is pleading for the public’s help in locating her son and his ex-girlfriend.

In interviews with Court TV, Jane Kuhbander said she is worried for the safety of her son and his ex-girlfriend, Raegan Anderson. She said her family last heard from Chandler on Tuesday. She fears Anderson is in a “bad head space” and does not believe her son willingly ran off with her to rekindle the relationship.

“I’m terrified. I’m trying not to catastrophize the situation but it’s hard when so many things are going wrong,” the tearful mother told Court TV.

Jane Kuhbander said Anderson was struggling to move on after her son ended their 7-year relationship in 2023. The two had been dating since high school and living and working together for Liberty County Fire Services in Hinesville, Georgia. Jane said her son had moved back home with his parents but still saw Anderson regularly through work.

“She’s a danger to herself,” Jane said of Anderson. “Raegan is a great person. She’s a great firefighter. We just want her to get home and get help.”

Court TV has tried to contact Anderson and possible family members of hers through listed phone numbers and has not received any responses.

According to a police report, Anderson was arrested Saturday on allegations of property damage for keying and breaking a windshield on Chandler’s car. The report says Anderson confronted Chandler inside an Olive Garden restaurant in Pooler, Georgia, while he was on a date with another woman. Anderson allegedly started making “false claims” about Chandler’s date, prompting her to leave, and then the confrontation continued in the parking lot.

“Anderson stated she did not know why she damaged Kuhbander’s car except that she was very hurt by him moving on. She stated they had been together a long time and she was hurt,” the police report states.

Police in Hinesville, Georgia, issued be-on-the-lookout alerts for Anderson, Chandler Kuhbander and Anderson’s vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Focus in which the two may be traveling.

Jane said she believes her son got into Anderson’s car “under duress” at a mall in Savannah, Georgia, Tuesday morning because he cares about her even though they had broken up.

Jane said she observed surveillance video that shows a car resembling Anderson’s circling the mall parking lot where her son was working out at a Crunch gym. The surveillance video also showed her son entering the mall and exiting within minutes of Anderson’s car arriving.

Jane said she became worried when he did not return home Tuesday night for his sister’s birthday party and did not show up for work the next morning. No one in the family has heard from him since Tuesday morning, Jane said, and the last activity on his and Anderson’s phone was traced to the area of Crosby, Tennessee.

“He wouldn’t have wanted to leave,” Jane said. “We believe that when she pulled up, it was a matter of duress so he went with her to keep her from harming herself. She is not in her right mind.”