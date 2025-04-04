Missing Pregnant Teen Found Safe, Man Who Impregnated Her in Custody

A pregnant 16-year-old Wisconsin girl who was reported missing about 2 months ago has been found safe! She was with 40-year-old Gary Day, who impregnated her. The teen now has a no contact order against Day, who has been taken into custody. (4/3/25)

Missing Persons

