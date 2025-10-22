Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Second plea hearing for Ariz. father charged in daughter’s hot car death

Posted at 7:45 AM, October 22, 2025
TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson) — Court records show the Pima County Superior Court has scheduled a second plea hearing for Christopher Scholtes, the Arizona father accused in the hot car death of his 2-year-old daughter, on Wednesday.

Christopher Scholtes appears in court

Christopher Scholtes appears in court Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Court TV)

Scholtes is charged with murder in the 2024 death of his daughter, Parker, who investigators said spent almost three and a half hours strapped in a car seat.

Scholtes previously turned down a plea offer over the summer. The details of that offer remain sealed by the court.

According to investigators, Marana Police were called to the family’s home after the child’s mother found her unresponsive inside an SUV.

Court documents state the girl had been left in the vehicle for about three hours while Scholtes was inside playing video games.

If Scholtes declines the latest plea deal, his trial is set to begin next Monday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tucson, an E.W. Scripps Company.

