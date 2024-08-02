Settlement ends Mica Miller family’s legal battle with pastor husband

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Court TV) — A legal battle between a pastor and his late wife’s family has come to an abrupt end after both sides agreed to a settlement, and to work together going forward.

The settlement, which was not publicly disclosed, ends all the legal issues involving Mica Miller’s family, John-Paul Miller and his church, Solid Rock at Market Common.

Mica’s family had looked into filing a wrongful death claim against her husband, John-Paul, in part, they said, to collect evidence to support allegations that psychological abuse had led Mica to commit suicide. The couple was estranged at the time of Mica’s death — she had filed for separation 10 days before she called 911 to report she was going into a state park to shoot herself.

In the days and weeks after Mica’s body was found, her family accused John-Paul of “brainwashing” her and harassing her before her death. The two sides also faced a battle over who was entitled to the couple’s marital property.

“Mica’s family, Pastor Miller and the church have set their differences aside to allow Mica’s memory to live on without the encumbrance of continuous litigation,” Russell Long, an attorney for John-Paul, told The Post and Courier. “Those that have sought justice for Mica should feel accomplished in helping the Francis family reach this milestone. Unfortunately, we don’t know every piece of information that led to the death of Mica. We do know that her life did serve a purpose. Her life mattered. Those that are spending every Sunday morning protesting outside of Solid Rock Church chanting, ‘Justice for Mica,’ should recognize this time of healing and move on with their lives.”

John-Paul and Mica’s family have agreed to join forces and are working together to press state lawmakers to adopt a coercive control law in her memory, WBTW reported. Regina Ward, who represented Mica’s family, told the station that they “want to move forward to the next chapter, and that is getting this (coercive control) law passed.”

