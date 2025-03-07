Pastor John-Paul Miller Facing Accusations Of Sexual Assault

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Two lawsuits filed against Pastor John-Paul Miller accuse him of sexually assaulting underage girls in the late 1990s. Plus, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan launches new allegations against Karen Read and Turtleboy. (3/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?