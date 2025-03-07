Pastor John-Paul Miller Facing Accusations Of Sexual Assault

Two lawsuits filed against Pastor John-Paul Miller accuse him of sexually assaulting underage girls in the late 1990s. Plus, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan launches new allegations against Karen Read and Turtleboy. (3/7/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits, Sex Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Photo of Jay-Z

Inside Jay-Z's Lawsuit Against Former Sex Assault Accuser

Rap artist an music mogul Jay-Z.

Jay-Z v. Jane Doe: Rapper Sues Sexual Assault Accuser

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs holding microphone

Attorney Withdraws From Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case

Mia Campos' family sits on court tv set

'Justice Is Coming': Mia Campos' Family Reacts to New Charges

Jay-Z & Diddy

Woman Withdraws Suit Accusing Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Rape

Famous Black man on a fancy stage holds a mic.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sues NBC, Peacock and Ample for Defamation

photo of Stephan Sterns

Stephan Sterns Skips Hearing As Trial Is Delayed

Laura Caron sits in court

Alleged Teen Victim Defends NJ Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse

Stephan Sterns in custody

Stephan Sterns Fights Death Penalty in New Motions

David Pearce Verdict

Verdict Reached in Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial

Pretty blonde lady in a selfie that looks like it was taken at a gym.

Defendant Rejects Plea Deal in Rachel Morin Murder Case

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a tux

Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Dangled Victim Over Balcony

MORE VIDEOS