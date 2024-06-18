Singer Justin Timberlake arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (Scripps News) — Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and appeared in court on Tuesday, authorities told Scripps News.

According to the Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake was pulled over in a 2025 BMW at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday after failing to stop at a stop sign and maintain his lane of travel.

“Upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the police department said in a press release.

Timberlake was held overnight and appeared for his morning arraignment before being released on his recognizance. Authorities did not say when Timberlake would be due back in court.

Sag Harbor is on the eastern end of Long Island and is nearly 100 miles from New York City.

Timberlake became one of the most recognizable pop stars in the world in the 90s as a member of NSYNC. He then launched a successful solo career, winning 10 Grammy Awards.

He also has numerous acting credits, including lead roles in “The Social Network” and “Friends with Benefits.” Timberlake is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday. His last tour performance was on Saturday in Miami.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.