DA anticipates Justin Timberlake will enter a plea in DWI case

Posted at 2:13 PM, September 11, 2024
Scripps News Scripps News

It appears Justin Timberlake is looking to avoid a drawn-out legal battle after his arrest for driving while intoxicated in New York.

Justin Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on June 18, 2024. (Sag Harbor Police Department)

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Court TV that the “Cry Me a River” singer will be in court on Friday for a previously scheduled hearing.

“The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office anticipates Mr. Timberlake will enter a plea,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, in June. Police said the pop star was pulled over after failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain his lane.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the police department said in a press release after the arrest.

A police report indicated that an officer observed Timberlake with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and that he had trouble standing. Police added there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” emanating from his breath and that he “performed poorly” on all standardized field sobriety tests.

RELATED | Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says he was not intoxicated during DWI arrest

Timberlake previously pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer asserted in court the singer was not intoxicated and “should not have been arrested for DWI.”

The 43-year-old is currently in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His next concert date is Sept. 28 in New Jersey.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

