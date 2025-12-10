Son arrested in stabbing death of Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes

Posted at 7:47 AM, December 10, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes was stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica, California, and his son was arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting an assault in progress at the residence in the coastal city west of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department.

portrait of jbilant skyes

This undated photo provided by ACM 360 Artists on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, shows Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes. (ACM 360 Artists via AP)

They found Sykes, 71, inside with critical stab wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, was at the home and taken into custody without incident, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Police recovered a weapon and the investigation was ongoing.

Jubilant Sykes was nominated for best classical album at the 2010 Grammy Awards for “Bernstein: Mass,” in which he performed the Celebrant role.

He appeared in the 1990 Metropolitan Opera production of “The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess” in the role of Jake.

A Los Angeles native, Sykes was a baritone who was praised as charismatic in a 2008 New York Times review of “Mass.”

He told NPR in 2002 that he felt comfortable singing every genre of music, from pop to opera.

“My singing is like breathing — it’s an extension of me. I don’t think of it is extraordinary. It’s my passion,” he told NPR in a 2002 interview.

Sykes was artistic advisor for Orchestra Santa Monica, and he sang in and narrated some of the group’s performances, the organization said in a statement.

“Jubilant was a true inspiration—his artistry, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives,” said Roger Kalia, Orchestra Santa Monica’s music director.

More Crime & Trial News

More In:

Related Stories

Defendant allegedly said she became ‘paranoid’ when victim asked for scissors

Jamica Mills is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Ariel Spillner, a pharmacy student. More

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend
play button

Ana Walshe’s Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I’d Seen His Wife

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend, takes the stand and said that Brian Walshe texted her on Jan. 3 asking if she'd seen Ana. More

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement
play button

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State’s Opening Statement

The State presents their opening in the trial of Paul Hicks, who is charged in the cold case murder of his wife, Regina Rowe Hicks. More

TOP STORIES

Morgan Geyser is seen on bodyworn camera