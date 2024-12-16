Teen kills teacher, fellow student at Wisconsin Christian school

Posted at 3:55 PM, December 16, 2024 and last updated 4:31 PM, December 16, 2024
Scripps News Scripps News

MADISON, Wisc. (Scripps News) — A gunman killed two people and injured numerous others at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Police cars outside a school building.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

Police initially said the gunman killed four people, but revised the number back to two Monday afternoon.

The victims who died include a teacher and a teenage student, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital.

Police said they cannot currently share the name, age or gender of the shooter because of the ongoing investigation. A motive is similarly still under investigation.

Chief Barnes also encouraged the public to carefully check the sources of information they share about the incident, asking them to rely on trusted journalists and police and other officials to minimize the spread of misinformation.

Police said they began receiving reports about an active shooter at 10:57 a.m. When police arrived minutes later, officers located multiple gunshot victims.

The suspect, a student at the school, was found dead at the school. No officers fired shots, Barnes said. He added that police have been in contact with the shooter’s family.

Two students remain in the hospital in critical condition, according to police. A teacher and three other students had non life-threatening injuries. Two of them have been released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

All students who had sheltered during the shooting have been reunited with their families, police said Monday evening.

President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Evers said.

Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978, according to its website. It offers classes for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Richard Musser
play button

Witness Who Called 911 at Defendant’s Request Takes the Stand

Richard Musser called 911 at the urging of the defendant, Jeannine Jaramillo, who told Musser a man in her car was going to hurt her. More

Jennifer Padgett Macias
play button

Fake Kidnapping Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Jennifer Padgett delivers the State's opening statement against Jeannine Jaramillo, who faces at least 30 years for the murder of two people. More

Jeannine Jaramillo
play button

Woman Charged with Killing 2 People in Crash After Fake Kidnapping Call

Jeannine Jaramillo faces at least 30 years for the murder of two people, including a police officer, during a high-speed chase. More

TRENDING

joseph ferlazzo testifies
Sheldon Herrington outside court
jayz and diddy

LATEST NEWS

Jeannine Jaramillo in court
Police cars outside a school building.
Ty Tucker in court

SCRIPPS NEWS