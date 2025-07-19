Surveillance video shows woman escape attempted kidnapping

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Court TV) — A woman narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping outside a St. Augustine business after fighting off her attacker and attracting help from a nearby citizen.

Deputies responded to the location on Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a man attempting to force a woman into a vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators determined the suspect, Theodore Michael Tundidor, had committed a robbery inside the business before forcibly removing a female employee from the store and attempting to push her into his vehicle.

The victim fought her attacker and attracted the attention of a nearby citizen who came to her aid and called the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office as the suspect fled the scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers later located the suspect driving recklessly near Marineland on A1A. The suspect initially fled from officers but was subsequently captured.

Tundidor, 31, was charged by St. Johns Sheriff’s Office detectives with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto. Florida Fish and Wildlife added additional charges for driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials noted that the victim’s actions likely saved her life. She screamed, fought back, and successfully attracted attention—all recommended tactics in dangerous situations.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office Women Against Violent Encounters (WAVE) program, led by women law enforcement officers, provides education on threat awareness and basic self-defense techniques. WAVE instructors recommend observing surroundings, maintaining awareness of personal space, trusting instincts, creating distance from threats, and mentally preparing for potential dangerous scenarios.

