Suzanne Simpson’s sister charged with harassing Brad’s family

The sister of missing Texas mother Suzanne Simpson is now facing criminal harassment charges for allegedly targeting the family members of her brother-in-law, Brad Simpson, who stands accused of murder.

Teresa Clark, whose sister, Suzanne, disappeared over a year ago, has been charged with harassment after allegedly conducting what court documents describe as a “vigorous media campaign” against Brad’s relatives. The charges stem from complaints filed by members of Brad’s family, who reported receiving threatening phone calls and messages from Clark.

According to police reports, Clark allegedly made repeated calls to Brad’s family members, often after midnight, leaving messages that included warnings such as “you don’t know who you’re messing with” and “you will not get away with this.”

Clark’s alleged actions included not only phone calls but also what authorities describe as a coordinated social media campaign targeting Brad’s family members. The harassment reportedly continued for an extended period before they decided to involve law enforcement.

Suzanne, 51, vanished on October 6, 2024, after a domestic dispute with her husband at their Olmos Park home. Brad, 53, was arrested one month later and has been indicted on murder charges, though Suzanne’s body has never been found.

Brad remains in custody on $3 million bond and, in December, received limited permission to write supervised letters to his 15-year-old child. His two adult children, ages 18 and 20, have chosen to have no contact with him, while he remains prohibited from any contact with the 5-year-old daughter who witnessed an alleged assault involving Brad and Suzanne.

