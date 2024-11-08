Brad Simpson charged with murder one month after wife’s disappearance

SAN ANTONIO (Court TV) — One month after Suzanne Simpson disappeared after an evening out with her husband, Brad Simpson, he has been charged with her murder.

Court records reviewed by Court TV reveal murder charges were filed against Brad on Nov. 7. Texas authorities announced the new charge at a news conference on Friday afternoon. Brad was already in jail on gun and domestic violence charges related to his wife’s disappearance.

Suzanne was last seen on the evening of Oct. 6, when she and her husband went out to The Argyle Club, a private club in Alamo Heights. Police said the two were involved in a “disturbance” at the club late that evening before returning home. A neighbor told police they saw the couple fighting outside later that night and heard screams.

The couple’s child has spoken out about the case on social media, WOAI reported, writing: “My mom was a victim of abuse from my father, my father took my mother’s life in a state of rage and control. In our community, this should not be happening, and I will not stop speaking as the voice of my mother until she is found. I will forever represent all victims of domestic abuse and assault. As my mother’s daughter, I will tell our story over and over again, with every breath, I will make sure you remember her name. Suzanne Simpson was a victim of abuse and a victim of this community. Beyond being a victim, she was a phenomenal mother, hardworking, driven, loving, and kind.”

Addressing the media on behalf of the family, Bart Simpson said at Friday’s news conference, “This helps us come to terms with the reality that Suzanne is no longer with us, allowing us to continue the difficult process of grieving and rebuilding our lives for the sake of the children and our extended family.”

In the weeks since her disappearance, multiple agencies worked together to search a local landfill for Suzanne, but have not said if anything relevant to the investigation has been found. On Friday, investigators said they would continue their search for Suzanne and are still working to collect more evidence in the case. “I know that they’re not going to stop searching,” Texas Dept. of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said.

“It is our sincere hope and prayer that Brad will find the compassion and courage to end his family’s suffering,” Bart said. “By cooperating with the authorities to find his wife.”

A business associate of Brad’s is also facing charges in relation to the case, after allegedly hiding one of Brad’s guns inside his wall.