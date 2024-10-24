Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Brad Simpson, associate facing new charges after wife’s disappearance

Posted at 2:53 PM, October 24, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SAN ANTONIO (Court TV) — Weeks after his wife disappeared and his arrest for assault, Brad Simpson now faces additional charges, along with his business partner, for allegedly tampering with evidence.

booking photos of James Cotter and Brad Simpson

Brad Simpson (R) and his business partner, James Cotter (L), are facing charges after Brad’s wife, Suzanne, disappeared. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office/Kendall County Sheriff’s Office)

Brad, who has been described as “uncooperative” by police who are investigating Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance, was initially charged with assault and unlawful restraint based on a witness’ report that the couple had a physical altercation before she disappeared.

This week, prosecutors filed new charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited weapon against Brad and his business partner, James Cotter, according to court records reviewed by Court TV.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT alleges that Brad texted Cotter on Oct. 7, one day after reporting his wife missing, “If you’re in Bandera, can you haul (expletive) to meet me at your house?” Brad sent more texts to Cotter: “OK, make sure to leave all that (expletive) in the pump house, especially that gun,” and “Sorry for the urgency but you’re all I got especially now… social media is destroying me.”

photograph of short barrel rifle

This Grand Power Stribog SP9 A3, 9×19 mm caliber rifle, serial number GSB4435, manufactured in Slovakia, was seized from Brad Simpson’s home. (U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas)

Cotter allegedly agreed to hide the rifle at his home inside of a wall, KENS reported. Detectives said the firearm had a string tied to its sight that allowed it to be retrieved from inside the wall. The same weapon appeared in a video showing the inside of a vault at the Simpson home but was missing when police searched the couple’s property on Oct. 9.

READ MORE | Police focus on ‘uncooperative’ husband’s truck after wife disappears

Brad is facing federal gun charges for a different weapon: a short-barreled rifle found during a search of his home. Federal prosecutors say the gun, which is not legal to own, was not registered. Also seized from the home were other weapons and silencers legally registered to Brad in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, a national registry maintained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Brad, who was granted bond on all the charges, has asked a judge to amend the conditions to allow him to have contact with his children, KSAT reported.

Police said they found two “articles” in a wooden area near the couple’s Olmos Park home in their search for Suzanne, but have not found her or her phone. Local and state police have worked together to conduct searches over the course of several days at a San Antonio landfill.

Brad’s brother has spoken out on social media about Suzanne’s disappearance, saying, “Until Brad chooses to cooperate, we will continue (to) cooperate for him, as we have from the very beginning of this heartbreaking ordeal. This is not how he was raised, and this is not who we are. … The devastation this has caused to our family is overwhelming. Brad’s refusal to cooperate is unacceptable.”

people in masks, white suits and orange boots in a line
First responders spent days searching a San Antonio landfill for Suzanne Simpson. (San Antonio Police Department)
  • people in masks, white suits and orange boots in a line
  • blurry photo of woman outside
  • green awning outside building
  • photograph of short barrel rifle
  • Booking photo of Brad Simpson
  • photo of Suzanne Simpson
  • booking photo of james cotter
  • license plate and rear of GMC Sierra truck
  • photo of black pickup truck
  • a pole with signs that say

More In:

Related Stories

graphic of Suzanne Simpson

Brad Simpson Arrested, Charged After Wife Disappears

Brad Simpson is facing charges after his wife, Suzanne Simpson, disappeared after the couple was involved in a 'disturbance' on Sunday night. More

photos of Brad and Suzanne Simpson

Police focus on ‘uncooperative’ husband’s truck after wife disappears

A neighbor told police he heard two to three screams after seeing Brad Simpson and Suzanne Simpson in a physical altercation. More

2018 Bodycam footage of Boone and Torres

Jury Sees Bodycam Footage From 2018 Incident Between Boone and Torres

The jury sees bodycam footage from a 2018 incident between Sarah Boone and Jorge Torres Jr. Prosecutors say Boone killed Torres. More

TRENDING

Melody Farris appears in court
mugshot of Richard Allen
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

Erik Menendez listens to his attorney Leslie Abramson, as his brother Lyle looks
Leilani Simon at trial
Kadel Piedrahita

SCRIPPS NEWS