Judge Sets Conditions for Brad Simpson's Contact With His Children

A judge agreed to modify the rules for Brad Simpson and allow him to have contact with his 15-year-old child. Simpson is not allowed to have contact with the 5-year-old. He is facing murder charges in the death of his wife, Suzanne Simpson. (12/19/24 MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Melody Farris' Defense Attorney Discusses Jury Feedback, Next Steps

Interview: Prosecutor Compares Ferlazzo and Gabby Petito Cases

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Prosecution's Rebuttal

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Joseph Ferlazzo Takes Stand: 'Don't Remember Cutting Her Up'

Joseph Ferlazzo Recalls Shooting Wife: 'She Was Coming Up At Me'

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial | Day 3 Recap

Investigator Describes Finding Emily Ferlazzo's Dismembered Body

Photos Show Saw, Blood Stains in Ferlazzo's Van

Friend: Ferlazzo Told Me He Killed His Wife, I Kicked Him Out of the Car

