Police focus on ‘uncooperative’ husband’s truck after wife disappears

OLMOS PARK, Texas (Court TV) — Police in Texas have arrested the husband of a missing woman on multiple charges, but say they need more information and help from the public to progress in the case.

Suzanne Simpson, 51, was last seen with her husband, Brad Simpson, on Oct. 6. On Monday evening, Brad reported his wife missing to the police in Olmos Park, where they live. Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that the couple have been married for approximately 22 years and share four children together.

According to police, the couple spent Sunday night at a private club in Alamo Heights, Texas, called The Argyle Club. The facility, which describes itself as offering a “five-star dining experience,” was created to support the Texas Biomedical Research Institute. According to the club’s website, it exists as “a meeting place for the men and women of science and the men and women who have dedicated personal resources for the advancement of this Institution.”

Early in the investigation, police determined the couple was involved in a “disturbance” at the club sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. Villegas said he tried to make an appointment with Brad to discuss evidence officers uncovered of a second altercation between the couple that night in Olmos Park, but Brad became “uncooperative” and failed to meet him.

At that point, police obtained two warrants and arrested Brad on charges of violent assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. In his arrest warrant affidavit, obtained by KSAT, police said that one of the couple’s neighbors said he heard arguing outside his bedroom window late Sunday and saw the couple having a physical altercation. The neighbor said a short time later he heard two to three screams. The neighbor then saw Brad leave the family’s home in his black 2019 GMC pickup truck.

Police have shared photos of the truck, as well as Brad’s license plate, and have asked anyone who saw the truck on Sunday night or thought it was in a suspicious area to contact them. In the meantime, they said they’re continuing their search for Suzanne.

“The more time passes, the more time we believe foul play was involved,” Villegas said.

While Villegas refused to give any details about the evidence collected so far in the case, he did say that they have the GMC truck in their possession as well as “two articles” he said were found in the woods near the couple’s home.