Tablets in Tallahassee: Why Donna Adelson is out of Leon County Jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Court TV) — In what can be considered a win for Donna Adelson, legally speaking, the septuagenarian suspected murderer’s wish to get out of Tallahassee has come true. For now, at least.

For the first time since her November 2023 arrival, Adelson is no longer housed within the walls of Leon County Jail. She hasn’t been released from custody, but at the request of her defense team, Adelson was transferred to neighboring Wakulla County Jail. Her attorneys argued that Leon County’s new policy regarding access to tablets hindered their client’s ability to prepare for trial.

Adelson, 75, faces first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of her ex-son-in law, Dan Markel. Her trial is set to begin on August 19.

Court TV reached out to Josh Zelman, a member of Adelson’s defense team, who confirmed the transfer, saying: “The Leon County Detention Center changed their tablet policy. Their new policy apparently prohibits inmates in administrative and protective confinement from having tablets, which is how she communicates with counsel. The effect would have been to deprive Mrs. Adelson of the ability to effectively prepare for trial, as she is only out of her cell for 20 minutes on Tuesday and Thursday and one hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with no time on weekends.”

The old policy allowed inmates in administrative custody to access their tablets 24 hours a day. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the rule was changed because of inmate abuse and overcrowding conditions at the facility. Inmates at Leon County Jail can still speak to their attorneys through in-person visits and phone calls.

Markel, a 41-year-old FSU law professor, was gunned down in his garage in 2014 in what was eventually revealed to have been a murder-for-hire plot. Donna reportedly wanted Markel dead because he was in the middle of a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Donna’s daughter Wendi Adelson. Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted of hiring two hitmen to carry out the killing. Charlie was a successful periodontist prior to incarceration.

According to evidence, Donna was desperate for Wendi and her preschool-aged grandsons to leave Tallahassee and move to the Miami area near her. Markel, however, had shared custody with Wendi and wasn’t willing to live 500 miles away from his sons.

Charlie is currently serving life without parole, as is one of the hitmen. The other hitman took a plea deal. An ex-girlfriend of Charlie’s who served as the liaison between the Adelsons and the hitmen is also serving life without parole. Donna was arrested one week after Charlie’s November 2023 conviction.

Donna repeatedly complained about the conditions at Leon County Jail which is located in Tallahassee, the city she openly hated. Earlier this year, she asked to be let out on bond pending trial, alleging that other inmates were blackmailing her and touching her inappropriately. Judge Stephen Everett denied that request, saying Donna’s attempt to fly to Vietnam after Charlie’s conviction made her a flight risk.

The relocation, which did not require a judge’s approval, was arranged between the offices of the Leon and Wakulla County sheriffs. Wakulla County Jail is about 20 miles south of Leon County Jail.

Donna has two hearings scheduled this week. On Wednesday, June 11, she has a case management hearing and on Friday, June 13 she has a change of venue request hearing.