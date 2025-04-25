Teen faces sentencing for high-speed crash that killed three children

SEATTLE (Court TV) — A teenager may spend the rest of his life behind bars when he is sentenced for killing four people and injuring two others in a high-speed crash.

Chase Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to four charges of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault for a deadly crash on March 19, 2024. Jones was driving his new Audi A4 at over 100 mph when he barrelled through a red light and crashed into a van driven by Andrea Hudson.

Hudson, 38, was driving a carpool and was one of three people instantly killed in the crash. Boyd “Buster” Brown, 12, Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, were also in the van and declared dead at the scene. Hudson’s children, ages 14 and 11, were also in the car and survived the crash with serious injuries.

Hudson was crossing the intersection on a green light when her van was hit by Jones’ vehicle with an impact so strong it compressed the passenger compartment of the car approximately three feet. Firefighters had to cut the roof off the van to recover the victims. Data extracted from the Audi revealed that it had been traveling 111-113 mph in the moments before the crash and the brake pedal was never touched.

Prosecutors said that Jones had just gotten the A4 one month before the crash, after totaling two other cars in crashes where he was also accused of speeding.

The maximum sentence for the four counts of vehicular homicide is life in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend 210 months for the four counts of vehicular homicide and 84 months for the counts of vehicular assault, to be served concurrently.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jones also agreed to pay restitution to the victims’ families for medical and death expenses.