Teenager Chase Jones Sentenced for High-Speed Crash That Killed 3 Kids

A judge gave Jones, who took a plea deal, 17.5 years in prison total for the 112 mph crash that killed a woman and 3 kids. The judge became emotional when explaining how he balanced delivering a just sentence in such a tragic case. (4/25/25) MORE

Chase Jones sentenced

Emotional Victim Impact Statements Read in High-Speed Homicide Case

34 Fairview Road

Karen Read Retrial: Jury Visits Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

Joseph Koenig verdict

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

splitscreen of stillframes from a TV interview of a woman

Are Karen Read Interview Clips Over-Prejudicial?

text message

'Stop Calling': Karen Read And John O'Keefe's Contentious Texts

Karen Read watches a clip play in court

Jury Sees Clip Of Karen Read Mocking Peggy O'Keefe

Peggy O'Keefe in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 2 Recap

karen read's lexus

Where Are the Missing Taillight Pieces From Karen Read's Lexus?

distinguished older gentleman in a sharp suit with perfectly coiffed grey hair speaks into a gaggle of mics on courthouse steps.

Karen Read’s Father: 'I Don't Lie. At My Age, I Answer to Another Maker'

woman looks very angry on the witness stand

Judge Cannone Asks Kerry Roberts: 'Was That a Lie? Did You Lie?'

Kerry Roberts Cross Examined

Kerry Roberts Cross-Examined On Police Interview, Jennifer McCabe Texts

female witness on stand

Kerry Roberts: John O'Keefe's Body 'Was Completely Covered' By Snow

