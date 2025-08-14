Teen to plead guilty to murders of sister-in-law, two young nephews

CONCORD, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire teen is expected to plead guilty to the murders of his sister-in-law and two nephews on Friday.

Documents obtained by Court TV indicate Eric Sweeney, 19, intends to plead guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and a charge of falsifying physical evidence. Sweeney is scheduled to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on Friday.

Prosecutors said Eric killed Kassandra Sweeney and her sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 23-month-old Mason, on August 3, 2022. Authorities previously said each died of a single gunshot wound.

At the time of his arrest, he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in addition to falsifying physical evidence.

No motive for the killings has been released by investigators.

Less than two weeks before the killings, Eric’s brother, Sean Sweeney, told police he had found multiple weapons “in and around the house” and he feared for his family’s safety, according to Northfield police call logs obtained by the Boston Globe.

Eric faces life in prison after his anticipated plea.