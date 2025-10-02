N.H. teen to be sentenced for murders of sister-in-law, young nephews

CONCORD, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to murdering his sister-in-law and two young nephews faces sentencing Friday.

Eric Sweeney, 19, faces life in prison without parole for each conviction of second-degree murder in the deaths of Kassandra Sweeney and her sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 23-month-old Mason, according to prosecutors. In August, Eric entered naked pleas, which means prosecutors did not make any agreement regarding sentencing.

On Aug. 3, 2022, Police responded to the scene after Sean Sweeney called 911 to report his brother had called him from Kassandra’s phone and said someone had broken into the house and “killed everyone.” Inside the home, police found the bodies of Kassandra and Mason in the dining room. Benjamin’s body was found in the kitchen. Each victim died from a single gunshot wound. Investigators said there was no evidence of forced entry or burglary at the home, like Eric had told his brother.

During an initial police interview, Eric told investigators he was in the basement when he heard a “deep male voice” and gunshots before discovering the victims. He then took Kassandra’s Ford F-150 and left the home without seeking help. Assistant Attorney General Bethany Durand said he placed the first call to Sean 17 minutes later, not reaching him until 20 minutes after leaving the scene.

Investigators determined Eric used his brother’s Taurus .40 caliber handgun in the killings and disposed of the firearm on a highway. No motive has been revealed. At Eric’s plea hearing, Durand described multiple videos and pictures Kassandra had sent Sean in the minutes leading up to the murders that indicated “the family was having a normal morning.”

Other terms of the plea agreement include that Eric should have no contact with any family members except his mother. Eric also cannot profit from anything produced about the case.

In court documents, prosecutors said they are requesting a sentence of 115 years to life in prison without parole. The defense has requested 40 years to life for each murder count, to be served concurrently.