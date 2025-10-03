Experts Testify About Eric Sweeney's Mental Health Diagnosis at Sentencing

- Watch Live
Mental health experts testified about Eric Sweeney's multiple mental health diagnoses, including post-traumatic stress disorder. Sweeney is facing sentencing for the murders of his sister-in-law and two young nephews. (10/3/25) MORE
