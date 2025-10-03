Victim to Verdict Banner The Idaho Four

Defense Says Eric Sweeney is 'Deeply Damaged' By Childhood of Abuse

Lauren Prusiner, a defense attorney for Eric Sweeney, described a childhood filled with abuse and neglect, including alleged sexual abuse. Sweeney is facing sentencing for the murders of his sister-in-law and two young nephews. MORE

eric sweeney in court

Prosecutor Calls Eric Sweeney 'Mass Killer,' Family Asks for Maximum Time

Austin Drummond

State Seeks Death Penalty for Quadruple Murder Suspect Austin Drummond

A police officer walks down a line of police cars with lights flashing

Gunman Targeting NFL Kills Four In Mass Shooting At NYC Office Building

Shelby Nealy sentenced

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Shelby Nealy for In-Law Massacre

Moscow PD Chief Anthony Dahlin

Police, Prosecutors Speak Following Bryan Kohberger's Sentencing

Judge Steven Hippler

Judge to Bryan Kohberger: 'A Faceless Coward... Worst of the Worst'

Xana Kernodle's aunt, Kim Kernodle, addresses Bryan Kohberger

Xana Kernodle's Aunt: 'This May Bother Everybody... I have Forgiven You'

Prosecutor Bill Thompson

Prosecutor Details Plea Agreement Timeline in Bryan Kohberger's Case

Xana Kernodle's family VIS

Xana Kernodle's Family Give Impact Statements at Kohberger's Sentencing

Steve Goncalves VIS

Kaylee Goncalves' Father: ’You United Everyone in Their Disgust for You'

Kaylee Goncalves' family's VIS

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Give Impact Statements at Kohberger's Sentencing

