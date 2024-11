Tyler Hadley was convicted of murdering his parents, Blake and Mary Jo Hadley, in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2011. At age 17, Tyler bludgeoned them to death with a hammer, then hosted a party with their bodies hidden in the house. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, later reduced to life with a review after 25 years. In Tyler Hadley’s first-ever TV interview, he opens up to David Scott about what happened that night.

