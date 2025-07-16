Texas man arrested after teen daughter gives birth in Walmart restroom

KINGSVILLE, Texas (Scripps News Corpus Christi) — A father was arrested after a newborn was discovered in a restroom trash can at a Walmart Monday night.

Kingsville Police responded to the store at 10:22 p.m. after an employee called 911 to report finding the infant. Officers found store employees attempting to save the baby’s life. The newborn was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital–Kleberg, where doctors pronounced the infant dead, according to a release from the Kingsville Police Department.

Police reviewed surveillance footage showing a young woman entering the store and remaining in the restroom for approximately 40 minutes before leaving. The infant was discovered about 30 minutes after she left.

At 10:53 p.m., a Kleberg County Sheriff’s Deputy located the woman’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The woman, identified as a 17-year-old, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Her father, Jerry Lee Martinez, 45, was arrested at the scene. He’s currently in the Kleberg County Jail on multiple charges, including abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.

The 17-year-old remains hospitalized. According to the release, police plan to interview her after her release.

The Kingsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 361-593-8849 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636) to remain anonymous.

This story, initially reported by a journalist at Scripps News Corpus Christi, has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.