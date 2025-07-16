Texas man arrested after teen daughter gives birth in Walmart restroom

Posted at 10:55 AM, July 16, 2025
Scripps News Corpus Christi Scripps News Corpus Christi

KINGSVILLE, Texas (Scripps News Corpus Christi) — A father was arrested after a newborn was discovered in a restroom trash can at a Walmart Monday night.

Kingsville Police responded to the store at 10:22 p.m. after an employee called 911 to report finding the infant. Officers found store employees attempting to save the baby’s life. The newborn was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital–Kleberg, where doctors pronounced the infant dead, according to a release from the Kingsville Police Department.

Jerry Martinez booking photo

This July 15, 2025 booking photo provided by the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office shows Jerry Martinez. (Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office)

Police reviewed surveillance footage showing a young woman entering the store and remaining in the restroom for approximately 40 minutes before leaving. The infant was discovered about 30 minutes after she left.

At 10:53 p.m., a Kleberg County Sheriff’s Deputy located the woman’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The woman, identified as a 17-year-old, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Her father, Jerry Lee Martinez, 45, was arrested at the scene. He’s currently in the Kleberg County Jail on multiple charges, including abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.

The 17-year-old remains hospitalized. According to the release, police plan to interview her after her release.

The Kingsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 361-593-8849 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636) to remain anonymous.

This story, initially reported by a journalist at Scripps News Corpus Christi, has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom
play button

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

Fatima said she ran away from home because she did not want to travel to Iraq. She also detailed the physical confrontation with her parents. More

splitscreen: defendants listen in court
play button

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn’t Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn’t Helped Me

Victim Fatima Ali told the jury that her parents attacked her outside her high school. The incident was caught on video. More

young woman in brown prison garb

Mother now facing murder charge connected to baby’s June hot car death

Police testified that Maya Hernandez left kids in hot car despite knowing the risk because she thought the air conditioning would stay on. More

TOP STORIES

aerial view of pool
Phoenix Ikner booking photo